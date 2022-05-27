Bellerin shows off new tattoo inked at Real Betis' home as on-loan Arsenal star pushes to stay at Liga club

The defender capped a fine season in Seville with a Copa del Rey winner's medal but now is expected to return to north London

Hector Bellerin has added to his tattoo collection, going under the needle on the turf of Betis' Estadio Benito Villamarin home.

The Arsenal defender is keen to stay at the Spanish club after enjoying a fruitful year back in La Liga on loan in 2021-22.

His season finished on a high note when Betis took the Copa del Rey title after downing Valencia in the final.

What did Bellerin say about new tattoo?

"Talegos tattoo told me that they would do my tattoo in my favourite place," Bellerin wrote on Instagram as he showed off his new work.

The accompanying video revealed the 27-year-old looking as happy as anyone could be with a needle in their arm, sat down on the Benito Villamarin pitch while the artist did his work.

And the message of the tattoo could not be clearer, professing that: "In this game, those who have the best time win."

Could Bellerin stay at Betis?

The defender's loan move came as a huge boost after a succession of serious injuries caused him to lose ground at Arsenal over the past few seasons.

Bellerin racked up more than 30 appearances for the Seville side, the first time he has broken that mark since the 2017-18 campaign, while also helping Betis to their first silverware since the 2004-05 Copa del Rey.

"I have always shown that I feel really at home here and I want to be here, but it is not that simple," he admitted in a recent interview with Betis TV.

"Right now the situation is that I have to go back [to Arsenal]. I have spoken to both clubs, made my thoughts clear and from there we have two months in which we will try to make the best deal for all three parties.

"I have always said it, I made an effort to come here and I am willing to do anything to have this continue to be my home because I am happy."

