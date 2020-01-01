Bellerin highlights Arteta’s improvement on Emery as Arsenal start to wake from their slumber

The Gunners’ Spanish full-back believes there is a clearer message in north London on the back of a mid-season change being made in the dugout

have improved markedly since replacing Unai Emery with Mikel Arteta, says Hector Bellerin, with the Gunners considered to be benefiting from a clearer message.

The north London giants looked a little lost at the start of the 2019-20 campaign.

A humbling slump dropped them into mid-table and a long way off the pace in a keenly-contested Premier League top-four battle.

Emery was relieved of his duties in November, with the decision taken to replace him with fellow Spaniard Arteta.

The former Arsenal captain has made an encouraging start to life back at Emirates Stadium.

Another of his fellow countrymen, Bellerin, believes the Gunners are starting to wake from their slumber, with positive steps being taken again in the right direction.

He told Premier League Productions of Arteta’s impact: “The influence on the pitch is visible for everyone.

“I think the way we are taking control of games is way better than before.”

Arsenal have collected only two Premier League wins under Arteta, but have come unstuck only once.

They are also chasing down a place in the last-16 of the Europa League and are through to the fifth round of the .

Positivity has returned to the ranks, with Bellerin adding on a new regime: “There are so many things that have changed under him it’s clear that this has been an appointment for the future.

“That’s what we are noticing I think he has very clear ideas which I think they are more simple.

“The most important thing for a leader is when you have a message that it’s always whatever happens.

“Nothing changes, this is always the message and that’s the philosophy, he’s convinced us from the get-go.

“As players we are just trying to do what he says on the pitch because we know if we do that things are going to go well.”

Arsenal will be back in action on Sunday when they play host to .

Arteta’s side sit 11th in the table at present, with 12 games left to play, and are 10 points adrift of the top four.

It may be that a fifth-place finish is enough to secure qualification, given UEFA sanctions imposed on Manchester City, while glory would also secure the Gunners a seat back alongside the continental elite.