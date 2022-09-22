Italy vs England: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch and stream Italy against England on TV and online in the United States, United Kingdom & India

England are now unable to qualify for the 2022-23 Nations League finals and anything less than a win against Italy at San Siro on Friday will see the Three Lions drop to League B for the first time in the tournament's short history.

Italy, meanwhile, are on five points in League A Group 3, one behind Germany, with Roberto Mancini's side still in with a shot of reaching the finals. The Euro 2020 winners also benefit from being able to focus solely on the Nations League after failing to book their ticket to this year's World Cup.

England boss Gareth Southgate will not read too much into the Azzurri's 5-2 defeat to Germany on matchday four, having seen his team lose by a 4-0 margin against Hungary last time out. That result left the Three Lions rock bottom of the group, but they can restore some pride by gaining revenge over the side that beat them in the Euro 2020 final.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the U.S., UK and India as well as how to stream live online.

Italy vs England date & kick-off time

Game: Italy vs England Date: September 23, 2022 Kick-off time: 7:45pm BST / 2:45pm ET / 12:15am IST (Sep 24) Stream: fuboTV (start with free trial)

How to watch Italy vs England on TV & live stream online

In the United States (U.S.), the game can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (start with a free trial). New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

Channel 4 will be broadcasting the game in the United Kingdom, while the contest can be streamed live on the All 4 app.

In India, the game can be caught on the Sony Sports Network and streamed via SonyLIV.

Country TV channel Live stream U.S. NA fuboTV UK Channel 4 All 4 app India Sony Ten 2 SD & HD SonyLIV

Italy squad & team news

Owing to injuries to Lorenzo Pellegrini and Matteo Politano, Mancini has called upon Davide Frattesi and Manolo Gabbiadini as replacements, while Marco Verratti is also out injured.

Davide Calabria and Nicolo Zaniolo have been left out for September's games, but Leeds United's Wilfried Gnonto and West Ham United forward Gianluca Scamacca have both been included. Ciro Immobile is also in line to start despite leaving Napoli for a new venture with MLS outfit Toronto FC in the summer.

Italy possible XI: Donnarumma; Di Lorenzo, Bastoni, Bonucci, Emerson; Barella, Tonali, Jorginho; Gnonto, Immobile, Grifo

Position Players Goalkeepers Donnarumma, Meret, Provedel, Vicario Defenders Acerbi, Bastoni, Bonucci, Di Lorenzo, Dimarco, Palmieri, Gatti, Felipe, Mazzocchi, Toloi Midfielders Barella, Cristante, Jorginho, Pellegrini, Pobega, Tonali, Verratti Forwards Cancellieri, Gnonto, Grifo, Immobile, Politano, Raspadori, Scamacca, Zerbin

England squad & team news

Harry Kane will likely lead the line as he eyes Wayne Rooney's 53-goal record for England, with the Spurs striker now just three behind, while Brentford striker Ivan Toney has been introduced to the squad by Southgate and could be handed his debut.

A shoulder injury keeps Kalvin Phillips' sidelined and may threaten his World Cup participation, but Tammy Abraham, Jarrod Bowen, Phil Foden, Jack Grealish, Bukayo Saka, and Raheem Sterling are all available. Jordan Henderson is returning from a hamstring injury to slot in as a possible option in the middle.

Aaron Ramsdale is set to replace Jordan Pickford in goal, while John Stones is suspended after being sent off in the 4-0 loss to Hungary and Kyle Walker is being watched carefully after his recent knock.

England possible XI: Ramsdale; James, Tomori, Maguire; Trippier, Rice, Bellingham, Chilwell; Sterling, Kane, Foden