Beardsley charged by FA following investigation into racist conduct at Newcastle

The former Magpies youth coach has been charged by the governing body after an investigation into his conduct at the club

Peter Beardsley has been charged by the Football Association (FA) following an investigation into his conduct at .

Beardsley, a former international, left his post as a youth coach at Newcastle this month.

The FA subsequently revealed an investigation was under way following allegations he made racist and abusive comments towards young players.

And the governing body confirmed on Friday the 58-year-old has now been charged with three breaches of FA Rule E3.

"It is alleged Mr Beardsley used abusive and/or insulting words towards Newcastle United Under 23 players, which were contrary to FA Rule E3(1), whilst employed as their coach," an FA statement said.

"It is further alleged these words also constituted an 'Aggravated Breach', which is defined in FA Rule E3(2), as they included reference to ethnic origin and/or colour and/or race and/or nationality.

"He has until Friday 12 April 2019 to provide a response."

Following his departure from Newcastle, Beardsley released a statement that read: "The time is now right for me to seek a new challenge and I wish the players all the best and the supporters the success they deserve.

"I have always honoured my contractual obligations of confidentiality to the club and maintained my silence, which has in itself been very difficult. I am incredibly grateful for the tremendous support I have received and I look forward to the future."

Beardsley saw a Premier League inquiry over allegations of bullying during a previous period of employment with Newcastle dismissed 16 years ago.

The 58-year-old retired from playing football himself when he was 38 following two appearances for the Melbourne Knights during the 1999/20 campaign.

He started his career with Carlisle United in 1979 before eventually retiring 20 years later, following stints at multiple clubs including , and Newcastle.

He also represented England 59 times throughout his career, scoring nine goals for the nation before eventually retiring from international football in 1996.

He then moved into management, where he held positions as England's assistant manager, along with positions at Newcastle as their caretaker, assistant and reserve team manager at various times.