Bayern won't sack Kovac now after Rummenigge & Hoeness hold crisis talks

The under-fire manager's future at the Bundesliga champions was in doubt following a 5-1 defeat at Eintracht Frankfurt, but his job is safe - for now

Niko Kovac will not be sacked as manager of following his side’s 5-1 humiliation at the hands of , Goal can confirm.

Club chiefs Karl-Heinz Rummenigge and Uli Hoeness had a crisis meeting following the game, but have not taken the decision to remove Kovac as manager in his second season at the club.

However, Bayern’s next two games – at home to Olympiacos in the and in the – could yet prove crucial as to whether Kovac will remain in his post past the upcoming international break.

Speculation had grown around Kovac’s future over the weekend as Sunday’s training session, which had been scheduled to be open to the public, was made private at short notice.

Bayern were stunned on Saturday as an early red card for Jerome Boateng contributed to their biggest Bundesliga defeat since the infamous 5-1 loss to in the 2008-09 season.

That season, when Bayern finished as runners-up behind Wolfsburg, was also the last time Bayern’s defensive form had been as poor as the current campaign. Bayern have now conceded 16 goals in 10 games, the worst defensive record in the top 10 of the 18-team German top flight, and they have slipped back to fourth in the table.

Kovac will be hoping for an easier night on Wednesday, as Bayern return to Champions League action looking to maintain a 100 per cent record in Europe this season.

Olympiacos head to the Allianz Arena bottom of Group B with just one point to show for their efforts thus far, but will take heart from Bayern’s narrow 3-2 win in the reverse fixture.

Article continues below

But Saturday’s game with Dortmund, the first Klassiker since Dortmund’s 2-0 win in the DFL-Supercup in early August, now takes on huge significance with both managers under pressure.

Though Bayern and Dortmund are both in the top four and will be confident of mounting title challenges, neither have been consistently at their best this season.

Surprise leaders and third-placed , who beat 8-0 on Saturday, will be looking to take advantage of any slip-ups before the international break.