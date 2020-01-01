'Bayern are well equipped for the future' - Bundesliga champions set to continue domination, warns Hoeness

FCB have no interest in making the title race more interesting in Germany next season, with the honorary president telling rivals to up their game

will not be knocked off their perch at the top of the , honorary president Uli Hoeness has warned the club’s rivals in .

Although an early-season slump saw Bayern drop to seventh in the domestic standings under Niko Kovac, they recovered spectacularly once Hansi Flick was at the helm, powering to the title and winning it by 13 points ahead of second-placed , scoring exactly 100 goals in 34 games to boot.

This on-field statement of intent, which was highlighted by their 4-0 win over on the final day of the season, has now been matched from the boardroom.

“It will be difficult for the others to match us in the future because Bayern is well equipped for the future, even in this coronavirus crisis,” Hoeness told Blickpunkt Sport .

Each of the last eight Bundesliga titles has ended in the hands of the Allianz Arena club, who have seen the crown surrendered elsewhere on only six occasions since 1999.

Some critics have suggested that the apparent inevitability of their victories is making the Bundesliga boring, but Hoeness is not concerned.

“You can’t expect people at Bayern Munich to work only half a day to make the Bundesliga exciting again,” he said, stating that the direct competition “just need to make more effort” in order to make the title race more engrossing.

, meanwhile, are reportedly ready to introduce a voluntary salary cap within their club in order to mitigate any effects of the Covid-19 crisis, which saw clubs in Germany go nearly three months without competitive football and return with matches behind closed doors.

Hoeness, though, is more bullish about the future and says Bayern will not go down a similar path.

“You can’t forget the upper limit of salary, so you can’t go any further with these discussions,” he said.

“When the coronavirus crisis is over, football will prosper once again.”

While Bayern’s league commitments for the season have ended, they will play the DFB Pokal final against on Saturday, while they are still involved in the , a competition in which they hold a 3-0 advantage over after the first leg of their last-16 clash.