Bayern Munich warned off Mourinho by Matthaus as Allegri is billed as ‘most exciting solution’

The Bundesliga champions are in the market for a new coach and a club legend believes they should be looking to land a former Juventus manager

have been urged to steer clear of appointing Jose Mourinho as Niko Kovac’s successor, with Lothar Matthaus claiming that former boss Massimiliano Allegri would be “the most exciting solution”.

The champions find themselves back in the market for a new manager after opting to part with ways with Kovac.

Numerous candidates have been mooted as potential options to fill a high-profile post at the Allianz Arena.

Ex-Manchester United and Real Madrid coach Mourinho is considered to be a leading contender, along with the likes of legend Arsene Wenger, manager Erik ten Hag and Allegri.

Matthaus has been weighing up the merits of those supposedly in the frame, with the Bayern icon telling Sky Deutschland: “I believe that Bayern will seek and appoint a coach who has a bigger name and can show more titles.

"The names are Jose Mourinho, Massimilano Allegri, Erik ten Hag, Ralf Rangnick and Arsene Wenger. To be honest, I could imagine them all at FC Bayern. They are great names, great coaches and everyone brings something very interesting.



“The question that only a few can answer, however, is: What does Bayern want? Where do the German champions want to go? What do you want to stand for? What would the bosses on the field want to see in the future?

“Mourinho I would rule out. I admire him and everything he has achieved and won in the past with many clubs. But I believe that his character and his way of working does not fit Bayern and a lot of unrest would prevail. But it would be spectacular, especially for the media.

“Wenger would have some advantages. He could easily communicate with the large faction of French players (similar to Arsenal) at Bayern and with all the Germans and the bosses. He's 70 years old, but at a similar age to Jupp Heynckes who also enjoyed great success. Certainly that would not be a solution for many years.

“Ralf Rangnick recently proved in Leipzig that he can create a perfect balance between defensive and offensive. His football is attractive and successful. Whether in the past things have stuck between Rangnick and Bayern, or the RB past would be a problem for fans, I cannot judge.



“Massimiliano Allegri? If Bayern does not necessarily want a coach who speaks German, he would be the most exciting solution for me. A great name, incredibly successful with Juventus, a gentleman and football man of the very highest category and he could easily talk to Bayern boss Karl-Heinz Rummenigge in Italian.

“Erik ten Hag? If it is important to the bosses that the new guy speaks our language, then I would make the Ajax coach first choice. His team plays wonderful offensive football. He has thrown Juve and Real deservedly out of the competition in the last and only by a miracle did not reach the final. In addition, he has already won some national titles.

“Ten Hag knows Bayern, because he has already trained there, is 49 years old and could be a man for the present and future. He has helped players like [Frenkie] de Jong and [Matthijs] de Ligt to become world class.”

Ten Hag spent time working with Bayern’s reserve side between 2013 and 2015, before returning to his native to enhance his reputation with Utrecht and Ajax.

He has moved to bring an end to the rumours suggesting that he could be in the frame for a retracing of his steps to Munich, with there still plenty for him to achieve in Amsterdam.