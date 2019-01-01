I will definitely be at Bayer Leverkusen next season - Havertz puts an end to Bayern Munich speculation

Kai Havertz has been linked with a big-money move to Bayern Munich, but the young midfielder has no intention of leaving Bayer Leverkusen.

Rumoured target Kai Havertz has ruled out a move away from for at least another year.

The 20-year-old enjoyed an impressive campaign with the side last season, and has been linked with a €90million switch to league champions Bayern.

Havertz, however, has been with Leverkusen since the age of 11 and is in no rush to move on just yet, although he admitted he may be interested in a transfer further down the line.

"For me, it has long been clear that I will spend the next season in Leverkusen, without any ifs and buts," he told Suddeutsche Zeitung.

"I feel very well in Leverkusen and I see a period here in which I can develop very well.

"At some point I will take the next step. If it comes to that, then no one will be angry with me here. You just want to achieve the most possible in your career."

A number of other European clubs have been tipped to move for Havertz on the back of a campaign that saw him score 17 goals and set up three more in the German top flight.

But Leverkusen managing director Rudi Voller previously told any interested suitors to forget about bidding for the international, who is under contract at BayArena until 2022.

"It's logical for clubs to come close, but there was nothing to be agreed and not too much to talk about," Havertz added.

"For the coming season, I can definitely say that Leverkusen is the right place for me."

Leverkusen’s successful attempt to qualify for the , thanks to their fourth-place Bundesliga finish last term, will also have had a huge bearing on Havertz’s decision.

Article continues below

They guaranteed their place in Europe’s premier cup competition after ending the campaign three points ahead of

He was called up to Joachim Low’s Germany squad for the very first time last summer, and was included in for matches against and .

Havertz then made his international debut last September, coming on as a late substitute against Peru in a 2-1 win for Germany.