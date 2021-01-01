Bayern Munich star Lewandowski plans to play 'for at least another five years'

The prolific Pole is tied to a contract with the German champions through to 2023 and intends to extend his career beyond that point

Robert Lewandowski remains tied to a contract at Bayern Munich through to the summer of 2023, but the prolific Polish striker has stated a desire to "play for at least another five years".

At 32 years of age, one of the finest finishers in the business is showing no sign of slowing down.

He has been nursing a knee injury of late, keeping him out of a Champions League quarter-final defeat to Paris Saint-Germain, but does have 42 goals to his name this season and remains a leading contender for the 2021 Ballon d'Or.

Quizzed on his future plans by GQ, Lewandowski has said: "I haven't really thought about what will happen in three or four years.

"But I want to play for at least another five years. Maybe longer if I can."

There is no need for the German title holders to enter into contract talks just yet.

They may decide to at some stage, having seen Lewandowski hit 288 goals for them in 325 games, but the Poland international is reluctant to speculate on where his career will be seen out.

He added: "At the moment I'm in Munich, playing in the best team in the world, having fun with my team-mates and feeling very good here.

"I want to play football at the top level for a longer period of time.

"My contract with FC Bayern still has two years left, so I don't think you need to think about that."

Bayern remain hopeful that Lewandowski will return to action in their next Bundesliga fixture against Mainz on Saturday, having seen him step back into training.

He has sat out six games in all competitions, but Hansi Flick told reporters after seeing his side overcome Bayer Leverkusen 2-0 on Tuesday: "He is certainly an option. We're glad that things are moving so quickly forward for him."

