Herbert Hainer, the president of Bayern Munich, has hailed two new signings, Moroccan forward Ismael Saibari and German full-back Nathaniel Brown, backing both to make a positive contribution to the team.

Saibari, the 25-year-old Morocco international, was one of the standout stars at Dutch side PSV Eindhoven, and his versatility across several attacking positions sets him apart. He also caught the eye during Morocco's run at the 2026 World Cup.

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Brown, the 23-year-old German left-back, arrived at Bayern this summer on the back of impressive form with Eintracht Frankfurt. His pace and his ability to cover both defensive and attacking duties make him stand out.

Maximilian Koch, a journalist at German newspaper "Abendzeitung", reported that Hainer praised the pair in his remarks to the media, saying: "Both are extremely special players, and that was evident during the World Cup."

He continued: "Saibari delivered wonderful performances until he was injured, and he scored a goal in every match he played. As for Brown, he is a wonderful player, and we believe he will benefit us greatly. He is distinguished by his pace, and he fits perfectly with Bayern Munich's style."

Asked whether the arrivals of Saibari and Brown had boosted his chances of securing a new contract, Hainer also praised sporting director Max Eberl, saying: "Max Eberl has certainly done a good job, by signing these two players."