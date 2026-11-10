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Adhe Makayasa

'Call it a day, Manu!' - Bayern Munich legend Sepp Maier urges Manuel Neuer to retire in 2027 after latest injury setback against Mainz

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Bayern Munich goalkeeping icon Sepp Maier has urged veteran shot-stopper Manuel Neuer to hang up his gloves at the end of the 2026-27 campaign. The advice comes after the 40-year-old suffered a partial tendon tear in his right foot during Saturday's 2-1 Bundesliga victory over Mainz.

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German icon advises summer retirement

Maier believes his fellow World Cup winner has nothing left to achieve as recurring fitness issues disrupt his career at the Allianz Arena. Sustained during the first half on November 7, this latest blow adds to several matches the veteran has already missed this season. Consequently, 23-year-old deputy Jonas Urbig has already been called upon to make eight appearances across the campaign.

Physical toll catches veteran stopper

While stressing that the final call rests with the Bayern captain, the former Germany number one feels age is catching up with the sweeper-keeper pioneer.

Asked by Sport1 what he would say if Neuer sought advice on playing beyond next summer, Maier replied: "I would tell him, 'Call it a day, Manu!' You have given football an incredible amount, you have won everything and you no longer have anything to prove to anyone.

"Manuel has had an incredible career and revolutionised goalkeeping. But at some point, the body no longer holds up the way you would like it to. And even Manuel Neuer can't stop that moment from coming."

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Clear goalkeeping hierarchy needed soon

With Urbig viewed as the club's long-term successor, the lay-off has sparked calls for the youngster to be made first choice immediately.

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Addressing that debate, Maier added: "At some point, you have to take that step. Manuel is 40 years old and Jonas Urbig is the future of Bayern Munich. But you cannot simply write Manuel off either. If he is fit and performing well, he should be allowed to play. However, Bayern need to make a clear decision sooner rather than later. This constant back-and-forth does neither goalkeeper any favours.

"When Manuel is fully fit, I still consider him one of the best goalkeepers. His experience, presence and understanding of the game are truly exceptional. But the crucial question is: how often is he still fully fit? Being world-class is no use if your body can no longer keep up. And Jonas Urbig is doing a good job. You shouldn't underestimate him either."

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Winter break delays expected return

Neuer is now expected to miss between six weeks and two months, effectively ruling him out for the rest of 2026. He is projected to return after the Bundesliga winter break in January 2027, when talks over his future will intensify. Meanwhile, Urbig gets an extended run between the posts to prove he can claim the number one shirt permanently.

Written byAdhe Makayasa

News editor

Adhe has previously worked for ESPN Star Sports, Fox Sports, and FIFA.

Manchester United was Adhe's first love, and he has since been covering the Premier League and European football for GOAL.

Adhe's favorite football memory is covering the Indonesia vs. Netherlands match at GBK in 2013, and randomly meeting Radja Nainggolan in the stands of Sultan Agung Stadium, Bantul, when the former Inter player was playing for Bhayangkara FC.

Adhe's areas of expertise after over a decade and thousands of football matches:

  • Deep knowledge of both Indonesian and European football
  • Premier League analysis
  • Covering a wide range of editorial topics

Adhe's All-Time XI (4-1-2-3) Edwin van der Sar; Dani Alves, Paolo Maldini, Nemanja Vidic, Roberto Carlos; Roy Keane; Xavi, Paul Scholes; Lionel Messi, Ruud van Nistelrooy, Cristiano Ronaldo.

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