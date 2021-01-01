Bayern Munich head coach Flick confirms intent to leave at end of season

The manager is set to depart after winning several trophies during a stint that only began in November 2019

Bayern Munich head coach Hansi Flick has confirmed he intends to leave the club at the end of the season.

Flick made the announcement on Saturday following his side's 3-2 win over Wolfsburg – a result that took them closer to another Bundesliga title.

The 56-year-old only took over as head coach in November 2019, and led Bayern to the Bundesliga, DFB-Pokal and Champions League in his first season in charge.

What was said?

"I told the team today that I informed the club during the week after the game in Paris that I would like to terminate my contract at the end of the season," Flick told Sky Germany.

"It was important to me that the team heard it from me. I am very grateful that I was allowed to accompany the team."

Why is Flick leaving?

Though Flick is only in his first full season in charge of Bayern, there has been speculation about a breakdown in his relationship with some of Bayern's hierarchy.

Flick and sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic have feuded over roster decisions in recent months, with many considering the relationship to be untenable.

"Last year, our squad – and everybody knows this – had more quality than the team this season," Flick said at a press conference this week.

Flick could also be keen to jump on the chance to take over as Germany manager this summer, with current boss Joachim Low having already confirmed he will leave after Euro 2020.

Flick served as Low's assistant for more than a decade and has been widely tipped to be his country's new head coach.

Who could take over at Bayern?

Bayern have been linked with two of the biggest names in coaching: Jurgen Klopp and Julian Nagelsmann. Both, though, will be difficult to land.

Liverpool boss Klopp has a contract through 2024 and has dismissed speculation in the past that he could take over the Bavarians.

Nagelsmann is considered one of the world's top young head coaches, but recent reports have indicated that RB Leipzig would demand a fee of up to €20 million (£17m/$24m) for the head coach.

Other candidates that have been mentioned include longtime Bundesliga manager Ralf Rangnick and former Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger.

