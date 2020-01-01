Bayern Munich goalkeeper Neuer signs new contract through to 2023

The 34-year-old Germany international has ended speculation about his future by extending his stay in Bavaria

goalkeeper Manuel Neuer has signed a new contract through to the summer of 2023.

The 34-year-old has made 375 appearances for the club since joining from in 2011.

Article continues below

He has helped the Bavarian giants win 18 trophies in that time, including seven titles, four German Cups and the in 2013.

More teams

"Manuel is the best goalkeeper in the world and our captain," said Bayern chief executive Karl-Heinz Rummenigge.

More to follow.