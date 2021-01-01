Bayern Munich declare Nagelsmann interest – but RB Leipzig demand world-record €30m

The Bundesliga champions-elect are keen on the up-and-coming young manager

Bayern Munich have declared their interest in appointing Julian Nagelsmann as their new head coach, but RB Leipzig are demanding a world-record €30 million (£26m/$36m) to let him go, Goal and Spox can confirm.

Hansi Flick is poised to step down as Bayern coach in the summer, having previously intimated his decision in an interview. It has not otherwise been made official.

With a void to fill, Bayern are set to turn towards the young Leipzig boss. The €30m fee would be the biggest in the history of the sport for a coach.

What are Nagelsmann’s credentials?

Though only 33, Nagelsmann has been a coach in the Bundesliga for five years, having initially taken charge of Hoffenheim. Aged just 28, he was the youngest manager in the Bundesliga’s history and he steered the club from a position in the relegation zone to an eventual Champions League place.

Following on from his success at Hoffenheim, where he ultimately spent almost three full seasons, he moved to RB Leipzig. He led the club into the Champions League and from there guided them to the 2019-20 semi-final, in which they were defeated by Paris Saint-Germain.

This term, meanwhile, he has virtually guaranteed a second-place finish for the side, while they have also mounted a title challenge against Bayern Munich.

Why is Flick leaving Bayern?

Flick, who scooped six trophies as Bayern boss and has his side on the verge of another Bundesliga triumph, is set to depart due to his difficult relationship with sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic.

He has been heavily linked with the Germany post, which will become vacant in the summer, although the DFB have said they will not approach any coach still under contract.

