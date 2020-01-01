Bayern Munich, Arsenal and Manchester United target David wants Bundesliga move

The 20-year-old has caught the attention of Premier League teams, but he believes he would be better suited to German football

Gent star Jonathan David says he is ready to move to a bigger club and has his sights set on the .

are reportedly considering a summer bid for the 20-year-old Canada international, but domestic rivals and Premier League duo and have also been credited with interest in him.

David has blossomed into a key player for the Belgian outfit, scoring 23 times in 40 appearances in the 2019-20 campaign.

More teams

The Brooklyn-born attacking midfielder is surprised by the calibre of clubs trying to sign him and feels it is time to move on to bigger and better things.

"I never knew big clubs would be interested in me so early. It's overwhelming, but I think I can make the next step," he told Sky Sports. "It's time for me to move and go somewhere where I can keep developing and get to the potential that I have.

"The league that would suit me the most right now is the Bundesliga. It's similar to the Belgian league in terms of the tempo and the physicality, but obviously the quality is higher in and there is more competition."

David joined Gent two years ago and impressed in the reserve team to earn his senior debut at the start of the 2018-19 campaign. He is proud of the progress he has made and feels he was right to test himself in Europe instead of signing for an side.

Article continues below

He said: "I didn't want to go to MLS, because I wanted to test myself in Europe. I had trials at Salzburg and which didn't work out. My agent then said there is another club in [Gent] and I had two trials with them and it went well so I joined.

"What was good for my development is for the first six months I just trained with the team. That allowed me to adapt to the city and the playing style and helped me adapt to the league. The level and intensity was much higher than what I had experienced before."

He added: "I only did six months with the second team and then right away I was doing pre-season with the first team, and now I'm getting better, scoring goals and everything is going good. For me it has been exceptional. I didn't think everything would go so fast, but I'm pretty happy it did."