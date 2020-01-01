Bayern Munich announce Douglas Costa return on loan from Juventus and signing of Choupo-Moting

The German champions have added to experienced performers to their ranks ahead of the summer transfer deadline

have announced Douglas Costa's return on loan from and the signing of former striker Eric Choupo-Moting.

Costa spent three years on Bayern's books before moving to Juve for €40 million (£36m/$47m) in the summer of 2018, after winning two titles and the DFB Cup.

The Brazilian has enjoyed similar success in Turin, picking up five trophies in total, including three successive crowns, but has fallen down the squad pecking order under new boss Andrea Pirlo.

Juve have allowed the 30-year-old to rejoin Bayern on loan until the end of the 2020-21 campaign in the hope of boosting his re-sale value, and he expressed his delight after being unveiled at Allianz Arena on deadline day.

"I'm very happy to be playing for FC Bayern again," Costa told the club's official website. "I had a wonderful time in Munich with lots of successes and I'm sure we'll win titles again."

Bayern sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic added: "Douglas will strengthen us on the wings, which is important for our game.

"With Serge Gnabry, Leroy Sane, Kingsley Coman, Jamal Musiala and Douglas we now have top players in those areas

"This gives the coach the opportunity to rotate the squad sensibly. Douglas knows FC Bayern and will settle in again very quickly."

The reigning Bundesliga champions have also brought in Choupo-Moting on a free transfer, tying the 31-year-old down to a one-year deal.

The ex-PSG forward was without a club after leaving the champions following the expiration of his contract in August, but has been offered the opportunity to extend his stay at the highest level in the German capital.

Choupo-Moting, who made a cameo appearance in PSG's final defeat to Bayern last season, outlined his ambition to continue chasing down major silverware after returning to the Bundesliga, having taken in previous spells at Hamburg, , and .

He said upon the confirmation of his arrival at the Allianz: "It's a nice feeling to come back to the Bundesliga - and then to the biggest club in . Who wouldn't want to play for FC Bayern?"

"It's an honour to play for this club. At FC Bayern, the aim is always to win everything, and I am highly motivated to achieve these goals."