Bayern leave out Boateng for Champions League clash with Liverpool

Bayern Munich have left Jerome Boateng out of their squad for their Champions League match against Liverpool on Tuesday night, while Franck Ribery will travel separately to Liverpool on Monday.

Ribery has just has just fathered a newborn baby while Boateng is believed to have gastrointestinal problems.

Kingsley Coman has been included in the squad despite leaving the pitch early during Friday's win over Augsburg.

The winger suffered a knock to his ankle in the 3-2 victory and was consigned to light training on Sunday.

