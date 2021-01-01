‘Bayern lack depth after losing Coutinho & Thiago’ – Matthaus questions transfer policy in Munich

The World Cup winner believes Hansi Flick needs greater options in order to be able to rest and rotate at the Allianz Arena

’s recruitment policy has been questioned by club legend Lothar Matthaus, with the champions considered to be lacking squad depth after parting with the likes of Philippe Coutinho, Ivan Perisic and Thiago Alcantara.

Hansi Flick’s side secured a stunning treble triumph in 2019-20, with the German giants sweeping aside all before them at home and abroad.

The current campaign is proving to be slightly trickier, despite there still being plenty of world-class talent at the Allianz Arena.

Twelve points have been dropped through 15 games in the league, while a humbling exit from the DFB-Pokal has been suffered at the hands of minnows Holstein Kiel.

Matthaus believes Bayern are paying the price for failing to properly bolster their ranks, with the World Cup winner telling Sky Deutschland: “I have to criticise the buying policy a bit. With Philippe Coutinho, Thiago and Ivan Perisic, you lost three players.

“They were, of course, important players. They were always there and brought the necessary quality with them.

“With many newcomers, it may take a certain amount of time to get going or the quality may simply not be there to say: 'They make the difference'.

“You knew from the start that it would be a long and difficult season with lots of games. I think that the breadth of the squad in terms of quality is not set up in such a way that you can go through rotation and still maintain the quality.”

Matthaus admits that Bayern are now leaving themselves with plenty of room for improvement.

He does not believe that Flick needs to alter his model, merely that tweaks need to be made within that system that allow an ambitious outfit to become dominant once more.

Matthaus added: “There is a lack of concentration. Perhaps it is also because of the high levels of stress, because of the many games last year, and there was little break.

“You don't really have to change the system now, only the position of the system should perhaps be moved a little further back. So that there is not 30 or 35 metres of space between Manuel Neuer and the back four for the opponent to exploit – which is where they keep playing.”

Bayern will be back in action on Sunday when they take in a home date with .