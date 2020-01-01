'Bayern or Dortmund perfect for Van de Beek' - Man Utd & Real Madrid-linked Ajax star offered transfer advice by Van der Vaart

The Dutchman has been linked with a move to the Premier League and La Liga but his fellow countryman wants to see him in the Bundesliga

Rafael van der Vaart has advised compatriot Donny van de Beek to join or , should he leave this summer.

The midfielder has been heavily linked with and , however, Van der Vaart would prefer to see him ply his trade in .

"In my opinion, Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund would be great clubs for him," said Van der Vaart in the Amsterdam daily newspaper Trouw.

There has been no suggestion of concrete interest in Van de Beek from either of the giants, while there were reports in the Netherlands before the coronavirus crisis that Real Madrid had agreed a €55 million (£50m/$62m) fee with Ajax for the 23-year-old playmaker.

Van der Vaart, who played for Real Madrid during a career which also included spells with Hamburg and , admits that when the Spanish giants come calling it is hard to turn them down.

"If Real knocks, what should you wait for? If the club really wants you, it will get you too," he said

"Many people advise him [Van de Beek] to stay with Ajax for another year and play a good European Championship with the national team. None of them understand how difficult it is to turn down a club like Real Madrid."

However Van der Vaart warned that the pressure of expectation will be much bigger on Van de Beek at Madrid than it currently is in Amsterdam, and used a Dutch international team-mate of the young star as a warning example.

He said: "The only thing that counts in is winning a title. That brings a lot of pressure and you also need a bit of luck. We also thought that Frenkie de Jong was perfect for , and at the moment it doesn't look that way anymore."

De Jong moved to Barcelona from Ajax last summer in a much-hyped €75m (£68m/$85m) move, but has not produced his best form at Camp Nou in a turbulent season at the Catalan club.

Van de Beek scored eight goals and provided six assists in 23 Eredivisie matches for Ajax in 2019-20, before the season was abandoned with no champion declared because of coronavirus.