Bayern boss Flick admits he was 'disappointed' to miss on FIFA's Best Coach award to Klopp

The German tactican has delivered trophy after trophy for the Bavarians, but he missed out on the biggest individual prize to his compatriot

Hansi Flick admitted he was "a little disappointed" to miss out on The Best FIFA Men's Coach award after 's stunning run of trophy success.

manager Jurgen Klopp edged out Flick to take the award on Thursday, after leading the Reds to a first English league title in 30 years.

Flick, who took over in mid-season last term when Niko Kovac left a flagging Bayern, guided the German giants to a treble consisting of , DFB-Pokal and titles.

Bayern's achievements were reflected in Bayern's Robert Lewandowski winning the top player award and Manuel Neuer being named best goalkeeper in the world.

Flick would have been proud to join them as a winner but said: "We always take this like sportsmen. 'Kloppo' for sure deserved this title as well with his staff. The same as my staff would have deserved it."

Klopp admitted he had been surprised to pip his fellow German to the award, albeit grateful to secure another award, while Lewandowski said Bayern's players regarded Flick as the pick of the nominees.

Flick said: "Life goes on. Of course, we were a little disappointed last night, which is normal.

"If you get among the top three, you also want to win. We live in a society of performance, so we also would have liked to win.

"But everything goes on, we have new goals to attain. Now, this is closed. The team has attained exceptional results. With Manu [Neuer] and Robert, we have two of the best players.

"Robert as best footballer and Manu as best goalkeeper, and Joshua Kimmich, Alphonso Davies in the world XI ... Thiago [Alcantara] as well, although he is with Liverpool now unfortunately.

"So we can say that this has been an exceptional season for us."

Bayern travel to on Saturday for a top-of-the-table battle in the Bundesliga - their last match until a January 3 clash against .

The Bavarians, and Leipzig, are sitting one point behind Leverkusen on the league standings, with 12 matches played.