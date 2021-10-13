Bayern and France star Hernandez summoned to court ahead of possible jail sentence

Bayern Munich and France defender Lucas Hernandez has been summoned to court in Madrid ahead of a possible jail sentence for violating a restraining order.

Hernandez and his legal team have filed an appeal against the charge, for which the prosecutor has requested a year in prison.

The 26-year-old will be required to be in court in Madrid on Tuesday in order to select the penitentiary where he could be forced to carry out a sentence.

What happened?

In 2017, Hernandez, then an Atletico Madrid player, was charged after he and his girlfriend got in an altercation that landed her in hospital with minor injuries.

At the time a court imposed a six-month restraining order, but the couple travelled to the United States four months later on their honeymoon. Upon return to Madrid, Hernandez was arrested for violating the restraining order and in 2019, he was handed a six-month jail sentence.

The court has now rejected Hernandez's appeal against that sentence and ordered him to return to Madrid due to his status as a repeat offender.

Should Hernandez's current appeal be accepted, however, the defender would still likely avoid jail time.

What have Bayern said?

When contacted by Goal , Bayern Munich declined comment on Hernandez's situation.

Further reading