Bayer Leverkusen faces a challenging season on both the domestic and international stages. To watch the club's matches live across all competitions, you'll need several subscriptions from different providers.

Here you can see which channels are showing Bayer Leverkusen's matches.

Bayer Leverkusen: all broadcast information at a glance: Who is showing/broadcasting B04's matches live on TV and via livestream?

Watch Bayer Leverkusen live on TV and via livestream in the Bundesliga, Champions League and DFB-Pokal.

In the Bundesliga this season, Sky and DAZN share the broadcasting rights. Friday matches and all individual Saturday fixtures are shown exclusively on Sky.

Sky's live stream is available on WOW and in the SkyGo app.

This season, DAZN is showing the Bundesliga via a multi-match feed. On Saturdays and during midweek fixtures, you can watch the matches simultaneously on DAZN's Bundesliga multi-match feed. In addition, the pay-TV channel broadcasts Sunday's fixtures live and exclusively on TV and via livestream. DAZN streams the Bundesliga on its website or via the DAZN app.

The Bundesliga is also available on free-to-air TV: Sat.1 will broadcast selected matches, such as the opening fixtures of the first and second halves of the season, as well as the last Friday game before the winter break. Following the takeover of Sky, RTL will also air some Bundesliga matches on free-to-air TV.

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In the Champions League, Bayer Leverkusen's matches are mainly broadcast live on DAZN. The platform streams 186 of the 203 fixtures—both single-game feeds and multi-match conference coverage.

Amazon Prime Video also streams the competition, hosting a different featured game on Tuesdays.

Should Bayer Leverkusen reach this season's Champions League final, the match will be shown live and in full on free-to-air TV, with ZDF broadcasting the game.

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Sky has the rights to show every DFB Cup match live on pay-TV and via livestream, while selected ties from each round will also air on free-to-air television.

ARD and ZDF handle the free-TV coverage.

Bayer Leverkusen broadcast info at a glance: Who shows/broadcasts B04's matches live on TV or via livestream? Live ticker on SPOX

SPOX also follows selected Bayer Leverkusen matches via live ticker; you can find these tickers on our homepage.

Bayer Leverkusen: all broadcast details at a glance: Who is showing / broadcasting B04's matches live on TV and via livestream? A brief profile of the club