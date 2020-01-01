Barkhuizen's Preston North End lose to Milwall

The 26-year-old attacker flattered to deceive as the Lilywhites' four-match unbeaten streak came to an end

Bafana Bafana hopeful, Tom Barkhuizen failed to help Championship side avoid defeat against in his side's clash on Saturday afternoon.

The English born attacker has been in scintillating form all season long but failed to hit top gear as Preston conceded late in the second half to lose 1-0.

The 26-year-old was at fault for Millwall's goal for allowing goalscorer Shaun Hutchinson storm past him untracked.

More teams

In 2020, the Blackpool native has been in impressive form, netting four times in his three outings so far this year.

His form - 33 matches, 11 goals and four assists across all competitions - caught the attention of not only Bafana Bafana coach Molefi Ntseki who is said to have met with the player already regarding the possibility of playing for , but also the scouts of side who are reportedly tracking him.

Article continues below

Burkhuzen is yet to represent at any international level and remains eligible for South Africa through his grandfather who is of the Southern African nation’s decent.

South Africa are next in action in March where they will face Sao Tome and Príncipe in an qualifying double-header.

With today's win, Millwall closed the gap on the Championship play-offs while Preston missed out on a chance to move third.