Barcelona vs Valencia: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview

Ernesto Valverde's side have won only one of their opening three match matches in La Liga and are seeking to improve that statistic on Saturday

play host to at Camp Nou as they aim to secure just a second Primera Division win of the season.

The Catalans have four points to their credit after three games; but the defending champions find themselves five points behind in the early running and will not want to cede any more of an advantage to Diego Simeone’s side.

On Saturday, they face a Valencia side in a state of transition after sacking Marcelino during the international break and replacing him with Albert Celades.

Can the former Under-21 boss get off to an unexpected flying start against Barca?

Game Barcelona vs Valencia Date Saturday, September 14 Time 8:00pm BST / 3:00pm ET Stream (US) fubo TV (7-day free trial)

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In the United States (US), the game can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (7-day free trial) .

New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

US TV channel Online stream beIN Sports / beIN Sports en Espanol fubo TV (7-day free trial)

In the United Kingdom (UK), the match will be shown live on Premier Sports 2 and Premier Player HD.

UK TV channel Online stream Premier Sports 2 Premier Player HD

Squads & Team News

Position Barcelona squad Goalkeepers Ter Stegen, Pena Defenders Pique, Lenglet, Semedo, Junior, Alba, Todibo, Wague Midfielders Rakitic, Busquets, Arthur, Rafinha, Roberto, De Jong, Vidal, Alena Forwards Griezmann, Perez, Fati, Suarez

Barcelona are once again without the talents of Lionel Messi, while their offensive arm is further depleted by the absence of Ousmane Dembele.

Samuel Umtiti is a fresh absentee for Barca, while second-string goalkeeper Neto is also missing.

Possible Barcelona starting XI: Ter Stegen; Semedo, Pique, Lenglet, Alba; Rakitic, Busquets, De Jong; Griezmann, Suarez, Perez

Position Valencia squad Goalkeepers Cillessen, Domenech Defenders Garay, Gabriel, Gaya, Costa, Diakhaby Midfielders Wass, Torres, Parejo, Kondogbia, Lee, Coquelin, Cheryshev Forwards Guedes, Rodrigo, Gameiro, Gomez

New Valencia head coach Albert Celades has a couple of selection problems ahead of his first match in charge as Carlos Soler and Cristiano Piccini are absent.

New signing Thierry Correia has been left out of the travelling squad.

Possible Valencia starting XI: Cillessen; Wass, Garay, Gabriel, Gaya; Torres, Parejo, Kondogbia, Guedes; Rodrigo, Gameiro

Betting & Match Odds

Barcelona are strong 4/9 favourites to win this match with bet365. Valencia are 6/1 outsiders, while a draw is on offer at 15/4.

Click here to see all of bet365's offers for the game, including goalscoring markets, correct score predictions and more.