Barcelona vs Real Madrid: Live stream, TV channel & kick-off time for Women's Champions League quarter-final
Barcelona must see off a challenge from El Clasico rivals Real Madrid if they are to continue their defence of the UEFA Women's Champions League.
The Catalan side take a 3-1 lead into the second leg, which is being held at Camp Nou, and they will have to maintain discipline in order to ensure they advance to the semi-finals.
So, how can you watch the second leg of the tie? GOAL brings you everything you need to know.
How to watch Barcelona vs Real Madrid on TV & live stream online
The second leg of the Women's Champions League quarter-final between Barcelona and Real Madrid can be watched exclusively live on DAZN.
Watch: Barcelona vs Real Madrid English live stream
Watch: Barcelona vs Real Madrid Spanish live stream
Barcelona vs Real Madrid date & kick-off time
Date
Fixture
Competition
Kick-off time
March 30
Barcelona vs Real Madrid
Women's Champions League
5:45pm BST / 12:24 ET
The second leg of the Women's Champions League quarter-final between Real Madrid will be played on Wednesday March 30, 2022. The game is scheduled to kick off at 5:45pm BST in the United Kingdom and 12:45pm ET in the United States.
Watch Real Madrid vs Barcelona WCL quarter-final highlights
English highlights from the first leg can be watched in the video below.
Spanish highlights from the first-leg can be watched in the video below.
Barcelona vs Real Madrid head to head & last five results
Prior to their game at Camp Nou on March 30, 2022, Barcelona and Real Madrid had played six times, with Barca winning every game.
You can see the results from their last five fixtures below.
Date
Result
Competition
Mar 22, 2022
Real Madrid 1-3 Barcelona
Women's Champions League
Mar 13, 2022
Barcelona 5-0 Real Madrid
Primera Division
Jan 19, 2022
Barcelona 1-0 Real Madrid
Supercopa de Espana
Dec 12, 2021
Real Madrid 1-3 Barcelona
Primera Division
Jan 31, 2021
Barcelona 4-1 Real Madrid
Primera Division