Barcelona vs Juventus: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & how to watch
Barcelona, fresh from savouring a Clasico victory over arch-rivals Real Madrid in Las Vegas, will continue their pre-season preparations in America when facing another European superpower in the form of Serie A giants Juventus. The Bianconeri also form part of the inaugural Soccer Champions Tour and will be lining up against the Blaugrana at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas, Texas.
Both sides have bigger tests to come in the 2022-23 campaign, as they seek to restore domestic dominance in their respective countries, but there will be little friendly about a heavyweight encounter and GOAL has all of the information you need to stay right across the action in the United States.
Barcelona vs Juventus date & kick-off time
Game
Barcelona vs Juventus
Date
July 26/27, 2022
Kick-off
1:30am BST / 8:30 pm ET
How to watch Barcelona vs Juventus on TV & live stream online
The pre-season contest will be broadcast in the United Kingdom on Premier Sports 1 and made available to stream live through Premier Player.
TV channel
Online stream
Premier Sports 1
Premier Player
Barcelona squad and team news
Blaugrana boss Xavi may decide to mix things up after making sweeping changes to his side at half-time against Real Madrid.
Summer signing Franck Kessie could be included from the off in midfield, potentially in place of Gavi, while USMNT star Sergino Dest will slot in at right-back if Ronald Araujo is moved inside.
Ousmane Dembele and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang are pushing for attacking berths, but Robert Lewandowski, Ansu Fati and Raphinha lined up as a front three against the Blancos.
Frenkie de Jong, who continues to be heavily linked with Manchester United, started that game as a centre-half after being dropped back from a more natural midfield spot.
Position
Players
Goalkeepers
Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Inaki Pena, Arnau Tenas
Defenders
Sergino Dest, Gerard Pique, Ronald Araujo, Jordi Alba, Sergi Roberto, Eric Garcia, Andreas Christensen, Alejandro Balde
Midfielders
Sergio Busquets, Pedri, Nico Gonzalez, Frenkie de Jong, Gavi, Miralem Pjanic, Alex Collado, Franck Kessie, Pablo Torre, Marc Casado
Forwards
Ousmane Dembele, Memphis Depay, Ansu Fati, Ferran Torres, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Raphinha, Abde Ezzalzouli, Robert Lewandowski
Juventus squad and team news
The Bianconeri will also take the opportunity to shuffle their pack following a 2-0 victory over Guadalajara last time out.
Paul Pogba has been nursing a knock after rejoining Juve from Manchester United, but he could see minutes alongside fellow summer signing Gleison Bremer.
Leonardo Bonucci and Dusan Vlahovic were unused substitutes against Mexican opposition at the weekend and may be drafted straight back into a starting XI.
Denis Zakaria is an option to fill a midfield role, while Juan Cuadrado and Alex Sandro will continue to operate as full-backs.
Position
Players
Goalkeepers
Wojciech Szczesny, Carlo Pinsoglio, Mattia Perin, Giovanni Garofani
Defenders
Gleison Bremer, Danilo, Juan Cuardrado, Alex Sandro, Federico Gatti, Luca Pellegrini, Leonardo Bonucci, Daniele Rugani, Tommaso Barbieri
Midfielders
Paul Pogba, Nicolo Rovella, Weston McKennie, Manuel Locatelli, Denis Zakaria, Mattia Compagnon, Nicolo Fagioli
Forwards
Dusan Vlahovic, Moise Kean, Angel Di Maria, Matias Soule, Marley Ake, Nicolo Cudrig, Marco Da Graca