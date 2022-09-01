Barcelona terminate Braithwaite's contract as much-maligned striker nears Espanyol transfer

Barcelona have confirmed that Martin Braithwaite's contract has been terminated by mutual agreement.

Braithwaite released by Liga side

Striker made 58 appearances for Barca

Move to Espanyol should be completed soon

WHAT HAPPENED? Braithwaite's spell at Camp Nou has come to an end nearly two years ahead of schedule. It is expected that the forward will seal a move to Espanyol imminently.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Braithwaite arrived at Barca in strange circumstances, receiving special dispensation to sign from Leganes in February 2020 due to the club's injury crisis. He scored some important goals subsequently, but was jeered by supporters recently after reportedly refusing to take a paycut.

WHAT THEY SAID: "FC Barcelona and the player Martin Braithwaite have reached an agreement for the release of the contract that the player had with the Club until the end of the 2023/24 season," a club statement read. "FC Barcelona publicly expresses its gratitude to Braithwaite for his commitment and dedication and wishes him the best of luck and success in the future."

IN TWO PHOTOS:

It wasn't all bad for Braithwaite at Barcelona.

Getty Images

But he was not universally popular with the fans...

Getty Images

THE VERDICT:

Getty Images

Twitter

Twitter

WHAT NEXT FOR BRAITHWAITE? The Dane could make his Espanyol debut on Sunday when his new side travels to Bilbao to face Athletic Club.