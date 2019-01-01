Barcelona star Oshoala hails Banda and Boho’s exploits ahead of Logrono clash

The Nigerian striker will face the Equato-Guinean and Zambian forwards on Sunday and she has heaped praises on the Africans

Asisat Oshoala has hailed the influence of Africans, notably Barbara Banda and Jade Boho, in Logrono's impressive run in the Spanish Primera Iberderola this season.

Equatorial Guinea duo Boho and Dorine Chuigoue, Cote d'Ivoire's Ida Guehai and Zambia’s Banda have been outstanding in Logrono’s flying start this term, which has seen them rise to fourth on the log after five games.

On Sunday, the African quartet will be guest to Oshoala and at the Johan Cruyff Stadium - a meeting the Nigerian, who has been influential in Lluis Cortes’s side fine run - is relishing.

“I think it’s a very good one and very impressive to see Africans shine here,” Oshoala told Goal.

"It’s always good to see fellow Africans make it big out here and trying to give their best to their respective teams.

"Logrono are a very good team and they sit in fourth on the table will surely make it a much more competitive match for us. It’s going to be another interesting match."

Following a mid-week 5-0 Round of 16 first-leg win over Minsk, the 25-year-old, who has scored four goals in five league outings, assures her side will do all to claim victory.

“I think a team like Barcelona, we respect other teams we play against a lot. I think the team is ready," Oshoala continued.

“For us, we have no other option than to make sure we do everything possible to win the match.

“We’ve had a lot of games in the past couple of days and we know how to manage this in all situations. I believe Sunday will be a good day for us.”

The three-time African Women's Player of the Year has scored 15 goals in 19 competitive matches for Cortes' side since her arrival in in January this year.

She will look to add to her goal tally and also inspire Barcelona to another triumph against Logrono to maintain their title dreams.

