Barcelona sign Sao Paulo wonderkid Gustavo Maia & insert €300m release clause

The teenage forward will go straight into the Blaugrana's B team after sealing a highly-anticipated move to Camp Nou

have announced the signing of Sao Paulo wonderkid Gustavo Maia, as well as the inclusion of a €300 million (£270m/$355m) release clause in his contract at Camp Nou.

Maia has completed a move to Barca for a fee of €4.5 million, while committing his future to the club through to 2025.

The Blaugrana have released an official statement confirming the news via their official website, which reads: "FC Barcelona has closed with Sao Paulo the incorporation of Gustavo Maia for Barca B.

More teams

"International U16 and U17 with , he is a fast and vertical winger who usually plays on the left-wing although he is right-handed.

"He plays for the Sao Paulo subsidiary although he has already been called up with the first team. He has good dribbling, both static and running, and a strong shot that makes him very dangerous.

"In total, Maia won seven titles for the lower teams from São Paulo and had his best season in 2018, when he managed to score 30 goals in 36 games played.

"Born in Brasilia in January 2001, he is 19 years old and arrived in Sao Paulo at the age of 14. The last tournament in which he stood out was the Junior Cup."

Barca reportedly reached an agreement to sign Maia in July, paying €1 million to Sao Paulo upfront to guarantee a purchase option on the 19-year-old striker.

He will go straight into the club's B team set up ahead of the 2020-21 campaign, with a view to forcing his way into Quique Setien's first-team plans as he develops his all-round game.

Maia began training with Fernando Diniz's squad at Arena Corinthians this year after impressing in the Sao Paulo Youth Cup, but he leaves the club without a single senior appearance to his name.

However, the teenager was able to work alongside Dani Alves, Alexandre Pato and Hernanes at Sao Paulo, which will hold him in good stead as he joins up with another star-studded group in Catalonia.

Article continues below

Maia is the second man from Sao Paulo to make his way to this year, after fellow Brazilian Reinier's €35 million (£29.8m/$38.8m) to in January.