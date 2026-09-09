Barcelona player ratings vs Feyenoord: Lamine Yamal makes history as Hansi Flick's men run riot

Barcelona delivered a masterclass in positional play and verticality to dismantle Feyenoord 5-1 in their Champions League opener. Hansi Flick’s tactical setup exploited the visitors' high line with surgical precision, utilizing the half-spaces to create a staggering 22 shots. The Blaugrana dominated the tempo from the outset, boasting 72% possession and completing nearly 800 passes, effectively suffocating the Dutch side in their own defensive third.

While the scoreline suggests a complete walkover, Feyenoord did manage to breach the Barca backline late on through Steijn, but it was a mere consolation in a match defined by Catalan brilliance. The synergy between Pedri and Raphinha in the final third, combined with the record-breaking exploits of Lamine Yamal, signaled a dangerous intent for Barcelona’s continental ambitions this season. Flick will be particularly pleased with how his side maintained intensity even after multiple second-half rotations.

Goalkeeper & defence

J. Garcia - 6/10

A relatively quiet evening for the goalkeeper, who was largely a spectator for 80 minutes. He showed good distribution with his feet to help beat the press, but was unable to preserve the clean sheet when Steijn struck late. He finished with one official save and handled high balls competently.

J. Cancelo - 8/10

Operating more as an inverted playmaker than a traditional full-back, Cancelo was instrumental in the early breakthrough. He provided the assist for Adeyemi’s 22nd-minute goal and was a constant threat on the overlap. His ability to tuck into midfield allowed Barca to maintain their numerical superiority in central areas.

A. Christensen - 7/10

The veteran defender provided a calm presence at the back, managing Feyenoord's rare counter-attacks with intelligent positioning. He recorded three interceptions and maintained a high pass completion rate, ensuring the build-up play remained fluid throughout his time on the pitch.

J. Kounde - 7/10

Physically dominant in his duels, Kounde snuffed out any potential danger before it could escalate. His recovery pace was vital during the few moments Barca were caught in transition. He formed a solid partnership with Cubarsi, limiting the visitors to just two shots on target.

P. Cubarsi - 7/10

The youngster continues to impress with his passing range, often bypassing the Feyenoord midfield with crisp diagonal balls. Defensively, he was sound, winning the majority of his ground duels and showing maturity beyond his years in the Champions League environment.

Midfield

Rodri - 8/10

The metronome of the side. Rodri controlled the middle of the park with typical authority, acting as the structural anchor that allowed Pedri and Olmo to roam. His stats were impeccable, facilitating the 792 total passes Barcelona recorded before he was rested in the 83rd minute.

Pedri - 9/10

A sublime performance from the midfield maestro. Pedri dictated the tempo and provided the crucial assist for Raphinha’s goal in the 57th minute. His vision in tight spaces was the key that unlocked the Feyenoord low block, making everything look effortless before his early withdrawal.

D. Olmo - 7/10

Active between the lines, Olmo’s movement caused constant headaches for the Feyenoord pivots. While he didn't get on the scoresheet, his involvement in the third-man runs was essential for the fluidity of the attack. He provided the tactical discipline Flick required in the final third.

Attack

Raphinha - 9/10

The captain’s performance was defined by industry and end product. He scored a clinical goal in the 57th minute to effectively kill the game and was a constant nuisance on the left flank. His pressing triggers were the catalyst for several turnovers in the Feyenoord half.

K. Adeyemi - 8/10

His explosive pace was Barca's primary weapon in the first half. He took his goal well in the 22nd minute following Cancelo's service and stretched the Dutch defence vertically, creating the space Lamine Yamal eventually exploited. A highly efficient 63-minute shift.

L. Yamal - 10/10

A historic night for the teenager. Yamal shattered Kylian Mbappe's records with a performance of pure quality, scoring in the 77th minute and providing the assist for Gabriel Jesus’s late strike. With 3 shots on target and a perfect display of technical dribbling, he was the undisputed man of the match.

Substitutes & manager

M. Bernal - 6/10

Came on for Adeyemi at the 63-minute mark and helped stabilize the midfield as Barca shifted gears to a more defensive stance to see out the game.

A. Gordon - 6/10

Introduced to provide fresh energy on the wings. He maintained the high press and tracked back well, though he had limited opportunities to threaten the goal himself.

F. Lopez - 6/10

Replaced Raphinha for the final 20 minutes. He kept the ball moving and integrated well into the established rhythm of the match.

G. Jesus - 7/10

A perfect cameo. Despite only being on the pitch for a few minutes, he scored in the 85th minute after being set up by Yamal, showing great instinct in the box.

Gavi - 6/10

Received a warm ovation upon his return. His short stint was mostly about regaining match fitness, though his trademark tenacity was immediately visible.

H. Flick - 9/10

Flick got his tactics spot on. The decision to use inverted full-backs completely overwhelmed Feyenoord’s midfield. His substitutions were timely, resting key personnel while ensuring the team’s offensive output didn't drop, as evidenced by the late fifth goal.