Barcelona not the easiest place to play but everything will be good, says Griezmann

The Catalan side's fans have not been completely convinced by the €120 million signing so far, but he insists he just needs time to adapt

Antoine Griezmann accepts his integration to life at has not been easy but remains convinced he will be successful at Camp Nou.

After over a year of speculation and transfer rumours, Barca finally secured the signing of Griezmann from , triggering his €120 million ($133m/£103m) release clause.

While his haul of four goals and three assists in 11 matches is hardly alarming, Griezmann's performances have generally failed to inspire much excitement from fans, leaving them somewhat underwhelmed.

It was thought the forward's arrival would alleviate some of the pressure on talisman Lionel Messi, but the superstar continues to shoulder much of the creative burden.

After Barca coach Ernesto Valverde recently suggested the Frenchman still needs to adapt to the team's style of play, the club’s technical director Eric Abidal admitted that he is not in his best form at Camp Nou.

Griezmann, however, is confident of improving with time and has no doubts over his decision to join Barca.

"Barcelona is not the easiest place [to play]," he said in an interview with Telefoot.

"It's a new team, a different club, new tactics and a new position and role for me. But it is what it is and it's time to work.

"I'm proud of the decision and where I am, and it will be the work that sorts everything. Trust me and everything will be good.

"My goal now is to be an important player in the club, have more minutes, score more goals, make decisive passes, qualify in the and be up there in the league, be ready for the national team [ ] in March and also for .

"I'm a player who thinks about the team. I can score many goals, but that is not my main goal. My goal is to help the team in any way I can."

Griezmann is not just eager to keep working hard at Camp Nou, he is also excited to start the Euro 2020 campaign with France, having already won the World Cup with his country.

"Every competition you start, you want to win, but it's going to be hard," he added.

"It's not because we are world champions that we will win 3-0 and 4-0 and get to the final easily. It's going to be complicated, so we'll have to get ready and see what group we have."