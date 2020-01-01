'Sevilla have my number': Barcelona midfielder Rakitic touts 'dream' return to old club

The Croatian said the Seville club's sporting director Monchi, who signed him in 2011, still has his details as he hinted at a return to the club.

Ivan Rakitic said he has "a special affection" for as he hinted that he could make a return to Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan amid uncertainty over his future at .

The 32-year-old midfielder spent three-and-a-half years at Sevilla before his €18 million (£15m) switch to Camp Nou in June 2014.

His Barcelona contract expires at the end of the 2020-21 season and , , and have all been linked with the international.

Rakitic has made just 10 starts for the Blaugrana this season and, in an interview with Mundo Deportivo, he suggested he would be open to rejoining Sevilla.

"I have always said that it would be a great dream to wear that shirt again," said Rakitic. "Everyone knows it, but it is not my own decision, whether I want it or not. There are other factors involved."

Rakitic joined Sevilla in a €2.5m transfer from in January 2011 – a move orchestrated by Sevilla sporting director Monchi.

Underlining the strength of his connection with the club, where he won the in 2013-14, Rakitic said he still has family in Seville and joked that he did not receive a phone call from Monchi when he turned 32 on March 10.

"Monchi and everyone at Sevilla has my phone number. They haven't called me yet and recently it was my birthday," said Rakitic. "I have a special affection for Sevilla, and for the city - I have my family there."

While he admits he is keen to go back to Sevilla, Rakitic is tired of the constant transfer speculation that surrounds any player either out of the first team or approaching the end of their contract.

"I am not a sack of potatoes," he said. "I will decide my future. I want to be where I am valued. If it is here, delighted, and if not, it will be where I decide."

Like every other footballer in Europe's major leagues, Rakitic is currently on lockdown with the sport postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

With La Liga sides still yet to return to normal training, Rakitic conceded clubs will need some time to get back up to speed once they're cleared to return to action.

"It will be strange seeing each other again at the training ground and playing again. Let's hope we are in the best condition," Rakitic said.

"Obviously, we will lose some adrenaline. It won't be like in the summer, when you have the whole season ahead. Almost impossible to return at 100 per cent after a month, but there will be no lack of desire."