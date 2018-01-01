Barcelona equal Bayern's Champions League record in Spurs stalemate

The Catalan giants were held to a 1-1 draw by Tottenham in their latest European outing, but that was enough to see them stretch an unbeaten home run

Barcelona have matched Bayern Munich’s record run of unbeaten home matches in Champions League competition, with a draw against Tottenham taking them to 29.

Camp Nou has always been a fortress for the Catalan giants and that is certainly proving to be the case at present.

Spurs arrived at the iconic venue on Tuesday hoping to be the ones to break a remarkable sequence of results, but they were happy to settle for a point in the end.

A 1-1 stalemate was enough to send Mauricio Pochettino’s side through to the last 16, allowing them to join Barca in the knockout stage.

Ousmane Dembele had fired the home side in front, with a stunning counter-attack seeing the flying French winger offer a timely reminder to his doubters of his talent.

Lucas Moura did restore parity late on, much to the delight of the travelling away support, but the Camp Nou natives once again headed home without seeing their side come unstuck.

Within Barca’s record-matching run, they have won 26 games and been held on three occasions.

They now stand alongside Bayern at the top of that particular chart, with the Bundesliga outfit having completed a 29-match run of their own at the Olympiastadion in April 2002.

Ernesto Valverde’s side will have the opportunity to set a new benchmark when they take to the field in the last 16.

They will discover their opponents for that encounter when the draw is staged on December 17.

It could be that they face further Premier League opposition, but that should hold no fear for the La Liga champions.

Barca have faced English foes on 31 occasions at Camp Nou since the start of the 1976-77 campaign. They have lost just one of those fixtures.

Liverpool are the only side to have left with a victory to savour, with a memorable 2-1 triumph secured in February 2007.

The Reds finished second in Group C this season, courtesy of a dramatic 1-0 victory over Napoli on the final matchday, so could be paired with Barca once more.

Manchester United also appear set to finish as runners-up in Group H, although they could still snatch top spot from Juventus on Wednesday.