Barcelona & Man City told what to expect from any January approach for De Ligt

The Ajax defender, who has been crowned the 2018 winner of the Golden Boy award, continues to generate speculation regarding a big-money move

Barcelona and Manchester City have been informed that there is no chance of Ajax parting with Matthijs de Ligt during the January transfer window.

The 19-year-old defender has emerged as a top target for leading sides across Europe, alongside club colleague Frenkie de Jong.

Goal revealed that title holders in England and Spain are pursuing his signature, before then confirming that Serie A champions Juventus have joined the chase.

Ajax, though, have no intention of sanctioning a big-money sale midway through the 2018-19 campaign.

Quizzed by ESPN FC on the chances of a winter deal being done, the Dutch side’s CEO, Edwin van der Sar, said: “No, no, no. That's a no.

“We're not going to sell a player halfway through the season. No way.

“If you have financial difficulties you might look at it, but for us no.”

De Ligt is happy for the interest to be shunned for now, with a highly-rated talent who has become Ajax’s youngest captain looking forward to more domestic and European challenges in 2018-19.

He said after being paired with Real Madrid in the last 16 of the Champions League: “We've qualified for the knockout stage of the Champions League.

“Of course you want to go as long as possible in the tournament. We want to be champions this year. We have to keep improving and keep the pressure on PSV.

“We've had a good season until this moment, but it says a lot that they are still ahead of us, so that says a lot about PSV. We want to win the cup, also. You want to win as many prizes as possible.”

While focused on the present, De Ligt has conceded that a move away from Ajax will be considered in the future.

His reputation as one of world football’s most exciting talents has only been enhanced by landing the 2018 Golden Boy award, with more clubs expected to join the clamour for his services.

De Ligt told Tuttosport after landing a prestigious prize: “At the end of the season I will consider if the time has come to make a step up.

“For all the rest, you will need to ask my agent or my managers. I repeat, I'm focused on Ajax. And on the Golden Boy, of course.”