Barcelona & Man City target Jovic yet to attract offers, insist Frankfurt

Those at Camp Nou are said to have readied a €50 million approach for the Serb, but his loan employers in Germany are apparently yet to receive a bid

are yet to receive an offer for striker Luka Jovic, according to a senior club official.

are reportedly readying a €50 million (£43m/$56m) bid for the international, who scored his side's goal in the 1-1 friendly draw with this week.

have also been monitoring Jovic - as revealed by Goal - who has scored 15 goals in only 18 starts in 2018-19.

However, Frankfurt's supervisory board chairman Wolfgang Steubing says they have not yet received any offer for the prized 21-year-old.

"The numbers that are rampant across social media are not yet on our table," said Steubing at a panel discussion in Frankfurt.

"There is definitely no offer. But maybe that will happen."

Jovic is on loan at Frankfurt from , but the Bundesliga club have the option to sign the player outright for a reported €7m fee.

Barca are favourites to secure his signature as they seek a long-term successor to Luis Suarez.

His manager at international level, Mladen Krstajic, has suggested that Jovic would not look out of place at Camp Nou.

He has said:"I'm not his agent so I do not know that.

"But he certainly has the potential to play at such a club [Barcelona]."