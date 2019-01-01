Barcelona lead Chelsea in fight to sign Frankfurt hotshot Jovic

The Serbia international forward is currently the top goalscorer in Bundesliga and is attracting interest from some of Europe's biggest clubs

are at the front of the queue to sign striker Luka Jovic this summer amid interest from a host of other European clubs.

Goal understands , and are all monitoring the international's progress, with the 21-year-old having scored 19 goals in 29 appearances this season.

Frankfurt are hopeful of completing the permanent signing of the loanee this summer for €6 million (£5.3m/$6.8m) and are set to demand around €60m (£52m/$68m) for his signature.

That asking price is understood to be above what many of the interested clubs are willing to pay, with the hope that Frankfurt will drop their pricetag to an amount closer to €35m (£31m/$39.7m).

Barca are looking to sign a new forward during the summer window as they aim to secure a permanent replacement for Luis Suarez, having brought in Kevin-Prince Boateng on loan from Sassuolo in January.

Chelsea, meanwhile, are also looking to bolster their forward ranks, but uncertainty over Maurizio Sarri's future as manager at Stamford Bridge and the arrival of Gonzalo Higuain has led Jovic to prefer Catalunya to west London.

Higuain could yet depart this summer, with his original loan deal set to be up after six months, but the Blues can choose to extend that by a further year or sign the international permanently from for €36m (£32m/$40.7m).

Should a move to Barca not come to pass, Jovic would also be happy to reunite with former Frankfurt boss Niko Kovac at Bayern, where he would likely act as an understudy for Robert Lewandowski.

Either way, Jovic's agent Fali Ramadani is braced for activity come the end of the season, while the player himself is thrilled to be linked with a series of the world's top clubs.

"I'm honoured, of course, for such big clubs to show an interest in me," he told Sportsbuzzer. "But right now I'm happy to be here in Frankfurt and I feel good here.

"At the moment I'm just concentrating on Eintracht Frankfurt, that's my top priority."

With 14 goals to his name this season, Jovic sits atop the German top-flight's goalscoring charts ahead of the likes of Lewandowski, Marco Reus and Paco Alcacer.

He has formed a formidable relationship with fellow forwards Sebastien Haller and Ante Rebic, with Frankfurt currently sat seventh in the table.