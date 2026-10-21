Lamine Yamal equals Kylian Mbappe's incredible Champions League record despite Barcelona defeat against PSG

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Lamine Yamal reached a historic milestone despite Barcelona suffering a 4-2 defeat away to Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesday night. The 19-year-old winger netted his 13th UEFA Champions League goal, matching Kylian Mbappe's record for the most goals scored by a teenager in the competition.

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Historic night amidst Paris setback

Yamal wrote another chapter in football history despite experiencing a mixed personal performance during Barcelona's 4-2 defeat away to PSG. The 19-year-old winger managed to find the back of the net in the high-stakes Champions League encounter. His strike in the French capital was his second goal in three Champions League appearances this season, bringing his career total in the tournament to 13 goals.

That figure moves him level with Mbappe for the most goals scored by a teenager in the competition's history. Although the result proved disappointing for Barca, Yamal's latest goal further solidifies his standing as one of the elite talents in European football.

Matching Mbappe on the big stage

The moment arrived in the 79th minute at the Parc des Princes. Yamal drifted undetected behind the PSG backline before finishing past goalkeeper Matvey Safonov to level the score at 2-2.

That goal moved him alongside Mbappe at the top of the teenage scoring charts in Europe's elite club competition. Erling Haaland sits third on the all-time list, having netted ten Champions League goals before turning 20.

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Efficiency across different eras

Yamal's 13th Champions League goal arrived in his 36th appearance in the competition. By comparison, Mbappe needed just 23 appearances to reach the same goal tally during his teenage years. Born in July, the former Barca academy graduate still has ample time to claim the record outright before celebrating his 20th birthday.

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His consistent selection in the starting line-up gives him a clear path to setting a new benchmark. While Mbappe maintained a higher goals-per-game ratio during his early career, Yamal's longevity and early debut at the top level have allowed him to accumulate matches and goals at a historic rate.

Eyes fixed on breaking the record

Having equalled Mbappe's tally, Yamal now looks poised to break the record in Blaugrana's upcoming European fixtures. Barca must refocus quickly after their defeat in Paris as they navigate their remaining Champions League matches. Getting their campaign back on track will be the immediate priority for the team.

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For Yamal, individual history beckons as he continues to push boundaries in European football. Football fans will be watching closely to see how quickly he snaps up the record for himself.