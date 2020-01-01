'I'm not a big fan of diets' - Barcelona keeper Ter Stegen reveals his nutrition habits amid coronavirus pandemic

The Germany international has offered an insight into his daily routine in self-isolation as the Covid-19 crisis rages on

goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen has admitted that he is "not a big fan of diets" but insists he always tries to find the "right balance" when it comes to his nutrition, amid the coronavirus pandemic which has left him housebound.

All major European football leagues are currently on hiatus due to the Covid-19 outbreak, including , with second only to as the worst affected country on the continent.

There have been 80,110 confirmed cases in Spain and 6,803 deaths to date, with those numbers set to rise even further in the coming days and weeks.

Government officials have imposed a lockdown and instructed non-essential workers to remain in their homes for at least the next two weeks.

Football clubs across Spain are also following the protocols being put in place to contain the spread of the illness, and Barcelona have taken steps to minimise any potential financial setbacks.

The reigning Liga champions announced a reduction in wage packets last week, with the players set to receive 30% of their usual earnings until they are cleared to return to action.

In the meantime, Barca's top stars are being forced to self-isolate in their respective homes and stay as fit and healthy as possible while being left to their own devices.

Ter Stegen has revealed that he is eating in a "vegetarian way", despite the fact his current employers did not order any bans on specific food groups or products.

"I'm not a big fan of diets. I try to find the right balance," the 27-year-old told Goal and DAZN . "Everybody knows what is healthy and what's not.

"Healthy food is fresh products, fresh food on the table. We try to do this. A lot of vegetables, a lot of fruit - but be careful with sugar.

"We aren't 100 per cent strict with it. There are no bans, we mostly eat in a vegetarian way."

The international went on to describe how much he is missing his team-mates and top-level football, before explaining his current exercise regimen.

"The thing I miss the most is being on the pitch with my colleagues, my friends and playing in front of people, competing at the highest level," he said.

"It's difficult to hold back in the most important weeks of the season and to maintain the fitness level on your own.

"I pay a lot of attention to maintaining my level physically. There's not much going on with the ball right now. I do different stuff. Right now I am working with a fitness app, doing challenges every day and finishing them."

Ter Stegen added on the importance of being mentally strong during these uncertain times: "You should always try to see some positives in any situation, like being with your family now. We love being at home and we really enjoy our time together."