Barcelona have not held talks over Haaland transfer, Laporta insists

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has denied his club has had any negotiations over a move for Erling Haaland, after head coach Xavi had hinted at such talks.

Given a chance to deny reports of a meeting between himself and the striker, Xavi simply said: “I can't give details. I can only say that we are working for both the present and the future of the club."

But Laporta slammed the door on any chance his club could currently be in talks for the highly sought-after Borussia Dortmund star.

What was said?

"I can deny that there has been any kind of negotiation over Haaland," Laporte said in a meeting of supporters groups. "Not a meeting, nor a conversation, nothing.

"With regards to the meeting between Xavi and Haaland in Munich, that's none of my business, but two sportsmen can talk about football, I suppose.

"The first thing we'd do is contact Borussia Dortmund, his club."

Barca step up Haaland pursuit

Earlier in the week GOAL reported that Barcelona were likely to step up their pursuit of Haaland as they had become convinced that Kylian Mbappe will sign for Real Madrid.

With the PSG star set for the Bernabeu, Barca would have one fewer competitor for Haaland's signature.

Xavi's side would also be under more pressure to keep up with their biggest rivals, who are looking likely to retain their La Liga this term with an eight-point lead atop the table currently.

