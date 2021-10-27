Barcelona boss Koeman insists defeat to Rayo Vallecano was not fair

Ronald Koeman has insisted that Barcelona's 1-0 defeat to Rayo Vallecano on Wednesday was not a fair result.

Radamel Falcao's 30th-minute goal at Estadio de Vallecas was the difference as Barca suffered their second straight defeat after losing El Clasico to Real Madrid at the weekend.

The result left Barcelona in ninth place in La Liga and will likely lead to more calls for Koeman's job as manager.

What was said?

“I don’t know if my future is in danger,” Koeman said at his post-match press conference. “We have players with goals in them. [Sergio] Aguero, [Memphis] Depay.

“It was difficult for us to get into the game, they put a lot of pressure on us. We’ve been superior. The result isn’t fair, but it’s there and we can’t change it.

"The game we lost today isn’t a problem of attitude or play. The team’s level has dropped. We’ve lost very effective players, which also counts.”

What is Koeman's job status?

There were strong rumours earlier in the season that Koeman was set for the axe, with Belgium boss Roberto Martinez and ex-Barca star Xavi tipped to step in.

But earlier this month, Barcelona president Joan Laporta insisted that Koeman would not be sacked any time soon.

Since Laporta's declaration, however, Barca have lost three games out of five and appear a long way off challenging for trophies this term.

After a match against Alaves at the weekend, the Blaugrana have a huge Champions League encounter with Dynamo Kyiv on Tuesday.

With Bayern Munich clear at the summit of Group E, Barcelona appear to be battling Benfica and Dynamo for the second qualification spot.

