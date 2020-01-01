Barca revelation Ansu Fati wins La Liga MVP award for September

The teenager has made a strong start to the season with Spain and Barcelona, and recognition came his way with the monthly award

Move over Lionel Messi, there's a new MVP in town at .

Ansu Fati, the 17-year-old phenomenon, was named September's player of the month in on Saturday after his stellar start to the season.

The announcement was made by league sponsors Santander, who declared on Twitter: "We already have a winner of the #MVP September in @LaLiga.

"The chosen one is @ANSUFATI. CONGRATULATIONS, star!"

Fati only played one La Liga match in September, as Barcelona began their season later than most due to their involvement last term.

However, the teenage forward made an instant impact when he scored twice in the first 20 minutes of a 4-0 win over at Camp Nou.

He netted again, four days later, on October 1, in a 3-0 victory at .

2001 - Ansu Fati & @masongreenwood have scored ten goals each one in the Top 5 European Leagues, more than any other player born at least in 2001 year. Realities @FCBarcelona #celtabarcelona #ansufati pic.twitter.com/yK8MWflBCB — OptaJose (@OptaJose) October 1, 2020

Fati has nevertheless been a revelation in recent weeks, becoming 's youngest lscorer in history at 17 years and 311 days old when he hit the third goal in a 4-0 win over on September 6 in the Nations League.

Where superstar Messi has scored just once in three La Liga games this season, Fati heads the scoring charts in coach Ronald Koeman's ranks.

Fati has played 203 league minutes so far and gobbled up the one opportunity defined by Opta as a 'big chance', after missing six of seven such openings last season.

Koeman has trusted him with starts in each game, while he only played from the first minute in 11 games during the 2019-20 LaLiga campaign, when he scored seven times.

In 2019-20 the teenager proved one of the few bright spots in an otherwise forgettable season for the Catalans as he burst onto the scene, becoming Barca's second youngest player in history when he came off the bench against Betis aged 16 years and 298 days.

He finished his maiden campaign with eight goals in 33 games and looks set to play an even bigger role this term following the sale of Luis Suarez to , freeing up space alongside Messi in the Blaugrana forward line.