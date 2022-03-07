Barca president Laporta guarded on Haaland links: If I talk about him, his price goes up

Barcelona president Joan Laporta is reluctant to speak out on a potential move for Erling Haaland, fearing that loose words could push up Borussia Dortmund's asking price.

Haaland has recently been linked to a blockbuster transfer to Camp Nou.

Those rumours have only increased following reports of a meeting with coach Xavi in Munich, although Laporta insists he has made no approach for the star striker.

What was said?

"I cannot say anything because his price will go up," Laporta said when asked about Haaland in an interview with Barca TV on Monday.

"We are planning to strengthen all of our lines. We are working.

"We will make economic decisions to favour sporting issues. Every player wants to come to Barca, but we'll let those who know what they're doing carry out their work."

Did Haaland meet Xavi?

In response to the rumours of his meeting, Xavi signalled on Saturday: “I can't give details.

“I can only say that we are working for both the present and the future of the club.

“When we can announce something, like the signing of Pablo Torre, we'll do that. I can't say anything else, only that we're working for the present and the future.”

Laporta, though, was more forceful in his denial of a bid.

"I can deny that there has been any kind of negotiation over Haaland," Laporte said in a meeting of supporters groups. "Not a meeting, nor a conversation, nothing.

"With regards to the meeting between Xavi and Haaland in Munich, that's none of my business, but two sportsmen can talk about football, I suppose.

"The first thing we'd do is contact Borussia Dortmund, his club."

Haaland is under contract until 2024 at Dortmund, but GOAL recently revealed that Barca were likely to make the Norwegian their top striking target as Kylian Mbappe moves closer to Real Madrid.

