Barbarouses sends Victory message after Sydney FC switch

The Kiwi attacker clearly holds no ill will after his controversial club move

After sealing a move to Sydney FC earlier this month, Kosta Barbarouses has sent a belated heartfelt message to Melbourne Victory.

While the 29-year-old's controversial club move didn't go down too well with fans, the Kiwi clearly cherished his time in Melbourne.

Barbarouses joined Victory in 2013 and spent five seasons with the club with a short stint with Wellington Phoenix wedged in between.

Having starred for Kevin Muscat's side in his most recent campaign, Victory's Big Blue rivals came calling and though his allegiances may have changed, Barbarouses hasn't forgotten the club he's left behind.

"I just want to take the opportunity to thank everyone at Melbourne Victory for the amazing five years I have spent with you all," Barbarouses wrote on his Instagram story.

"Specifically, I would like to thank the chairman and the board for all of their support and passion for the club and myself. This has provided me with many great opportunities during my time at Victory.

"Also a special thanks to Trent and to Trimmers, who is an absolute legend of our game. To all of the backroom staff whose fantastic and hard work often goes unnoticed, thank you.

"Next I would like to thank Kev who took over a few games into my time with the club and pushed me to be my best and demanded more from me every year.

Article continues below

"Anthony Crea, who was a crucial part of our dressing room, on the traning pitch and off the field, always pointing me in the right direction. As well as all of the coaching staff who worked so hard throughout each season.

"To my teammates, some of which I have spent all or most of my time at Victory with, thank you for the great memories we have shared. Together we have experienced so much success, through hard work and pushing each other at every obstacle. It has been an honour to have shared the pitch with some real legends of Australian football.

"Lastly, I would like to thank the great fans of the club who welcomed me from the very beginning. You have all given me so much love and support, it never went unnoticed and I will be eternally grateful for all of the succes we have shared."