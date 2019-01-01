Live Scores
Barbarouses brace helps Victory past Roar

Kevin Muscat's men just managed to break their winless run

A first-half double from Kosta Barbarouses has seen Melbourne Victory see off Brisbane Roar 2-1 at Marvel Stadium. 

After a slumberous start, Victory awoke in emphatic fashion as a Keisuke Honda pass unlocked Brisbane's defence in the 25th minute with Barbarouses taking full advantage to finish clinically.

The Kiwi attacker celebrating his goal with a touching tribute to the victims of a recent shooting in Christchurch. 

Just 15 minutes later Barbarouses would strike again to double Victory's lead as he was fed through on goal by James Troisi and finished from a tight angle after just avoiding an offside call. 

Despite being dominated in the first 45 minutes, the Roar found a lifeline just after the half-time as Eric Bautheac made the most of cheap turnover in Victory's third to lob Matthew Acton. 

Barbarouses should have wrapped up his hat-trick in the 62nd minute after a great team move but fluffed his lines from close range. 

Brisbane asked questions of Victory's defence in search of an equaliser but Kevin Muscat's side would hold firm to end a six-game winless run with the 2-1 win.

Victory now just one point behind second-placed Sydney FC, who play Melbourne City on Sunday.  

