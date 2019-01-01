Barbarouses brace helps Victory past Roar
A first-half double from Kosta Barbarouses has seen Melbourne Victory see off Brisbane Roar 2-1 at Marvel Stadium.
After a slumberous start, Victory awoke in emphatic fashion as a Keisuke Honda pass unlocked Brisbane's defence in the 25th minute with Barbarouses taking full advantage to finish clinically.
The Kiwi attacker celebrating his goal with a touching tribute to the victims of a recent shooting in Christchurch.
He just can't stop scoring against Brisbane! @KostaBarb7 does it again #MVCvBRI #ALeague @FOXFOOTBALL pic.twitter.com/gipThWztYW— Melbourne Victory (@gomvfc) March 16, 2019
Just 15 minutes later Barbarouses would strike again to double Victory's lead as he was fed through on goal by James Troisi and finished from a tight angle after just avoiding an offside call.
Despite being dominated in the first 45 minutes, the Roar found a lifeline just after the half-time as Eric Bautheac made the most of cheap turnover in Victory's third to lob Matthew Acton.
Barbarouses should have wrapped up his hat-trick in the 62nd minute after a great team move but fluffed his lines from close range.
Brisbane asked questions of Victory's defence in search of an equaliser but Kevin Muscat's side would hold firm to end a six-game winless run with the 2-1 win.
Victory now just one point behind second-placed Sydney FC, who play Melbourne City on Sunday.