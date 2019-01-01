Barbara Banda assists, Jade Boho scores as Logrono hold Tenerife

The Zambian and Equato-guinean combined well to ensure their side claimed a vital point against N'Guessan and Feudjio's team

Barbara Banda assisted Jade Boho's goal for Logrono as they held Tenerife to a 1-1 in a Spanish Liga Iberdrola fixture on Saturday.

Last week, the Zambia and Equatorial Guinea internationals were in fine form to inspire Gerardo's ladies to a 4-1 win over at Estadio Nuevo Municipal Las Gaunas.

On Saturday, Maria Jose Perez's stunner gave the hosts the lead three minutes into the encounter but Banda set up Boho to score the equaliser for Logrono to ensure a share of the spoils at Estadio La Palmera.

Boho, who scored her third goal of the season played for 79 minutes before being replaced by Cote d'Ivoire's Ida Guehai, while her mate Chuigiue Dorine lasted the duration, along with Banda.

On the other hand, 's Raissa Feudjio was in action from the start to finish, while Cote d'Ivoire's Ange N'Guessan came on in the 60th minute as a replacement for Allegra Poljak.

The draw means Logrono are momentarily second on the Spanish women's top-flight table with four points from two games, pending results from other fixtures.

They will seek to maintain the fine start when they host newcomers CD Tacon in their next league encounter on September 22.

For Tenerife, they have managed only a point from two opening games and will visit Deportivo La Corona next Sunday.

