Banyana's Andisiwe Mgcoyi and Zanale Nhlapo sign for Mitrovica

The Kosovan side have completed the signing of the South African duo from Albanian side Apolonia for the 2020-21 season

Kosovan Women's Premier League champions Mitrovica have completed the signing of striker Andisiwe Mgcoyi and defender Zanale Nhlapo for the upcoming 2020-21 season.

Mgcoyi and Nhlapo sealed their transfers to the Kosovan giants this week after successful medicals and after agreeing to personal terms, according to a statement on the club's Facebook page.

The Banyana stars joined Mitrovica from Albanian Women's League side Apolonia, where they spent the last season, with Mgcoyi scored 17 goals in eight games before the coronavirus cancellation.

Before their move to Europe last year, the South Africans starred for Sasol Women's League giants Ladies and are the first signings of the Kosovan champions this summer.

Following their switch, they inch closer to achieving their dreams of featuring in the Uefa Women’s Championships League next season.

They will swell the number of Banyana stars to play in the competition after Glasgow City's Janine Van Wyk and Dinamo-BSUPC trio Lebogang Ramalepe, Rhoda Mulaudzi and Bambanani Mbane.

In a statement, the club announced the duo as their first acquisitions on Facebook, said: "First two reinforcements for the 2020-21 season.

"Today at the premises of the KFF Mitrovica club, the first two reinforcements for the summer deadline 2020 arrived.

"Zanele Portia Nhlapho and Andisiwe Mgcoyi both came from South Africa where last season were part of KF Apollonia - Fier.

"In the next few days, our reinforcements will come that will complete the team in order to achieve goals even in the new championship 2020/21."

Having secured the duo, Seid Onbashi's side will be counting on the South Africans to retain their domestic crowns and excel in the Champions League, having exited the qualifying round twice before.