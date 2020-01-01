Bambanani Mbane: Banyana Banyana defender signs for Minsk

The Belarusian champions have completed the signing of the 29-year-old from South African side Bloemfontein Celtic

Belarusian champions Minsk have secured the services of defender Bambanani Mbane on a one-year deal.

Mbane completed her transfer to the Belarusian giants from South African side Bloemfontein after a successful medical and agreeing to personal terms with Volodymyr Reva's team this week.

Having sealed her move, the 29-year-old became the third South African to join the Belarusian Women's Premier League club after the duo of Rachel Sebati and Letago Madiba last season.

Her signing will improve the ranks of the Blues and Whites as they bid to extend their domestic dominance in Belarus and excel in Women's campaign later this year.

She becomes the sixth South African to move to Europe since the country's Women's World Cup debut in after Ode Fulutudilu, Refiloe Jane, Jermaine Seoposenwe, Linda Motlhalo and Thembi Kgatlana.

Mbane will hope to make her competitive debut when Minsk face Isloch-RGUOR in the Belarusian Women's Super Cup on March 22.