Balogun to be analysed after head injury in Rangers loss

The Super Eagles centre-back was forced off with an injury as the Gers suffered their first defeat of the season on Wednesday

manager Steven Gerrard said Leon Balogun will be assessed after he was left dizzy in their 3-2 loss to in a Scottish League Cup quarter-final fixture.

During a challenge with Jonathan Obika in the closing stages of Wednesday’s match, Balogun took a blow to his head and he was replaced immediately in the 84th minute.

The 32-year-old defender - who has played 16 matches this season - could not continue the match with the severity of the injury yet to be confirmed.

While he awaits a medical report about the international, Gerrard hinted defender Filip Helander might be called upon to fill Balogun's place if he is not passed fit for Saturday’s Premiership encounter against at Ibrox Stadium.

"He’s a bit dizzy. So we will analyse him over the next couple of days and take advice from the medical staff," Gerrard was quoted by Glasgow Times.

"Hopefully he can pull through. If not, we have Fil available again."

Balogun moved to on a free transfer in the summer, after the expiry of his loan stint with Athletic in the Championship.

The former and Hove Albion defender has made himself a key fixture in Gerrard’s squad with his dominant defensive displays since his arrival at Ibrox Stadium.

They currently remain unbeaten in the Premiership this campaign and Wednesday’s result was their first defeat of the season, ending an unbeaten run of 26 games across all competitions.

Rangers will hope to bounce back to winning ways against Motherwell on Saturday and also end the year on a high with games against , and St Mirren still to come before visit on January 2.