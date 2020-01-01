Balogun injured as Benrahma's hat-trick powers Brentford past Wigan Athletic

The Super Eagles centre-back could only manage six minutes of action while his Algerian opponent produced a man-of-the-match display at Griffin Park

's Leon Balogun picked up an injury as 's Said Benrahma scored three goals to power to a comfortable 3-0 victory against in Saturday's Championship outing.

The Nigeria international was making his seventh start in the English second division at Griffin Park when he was forced off with an injury in the sixth minute.

Although the severity and nature of the injury is unknown, manager Paul Cook immediately replaced the 32-year-old with Gavin Massey.

A few minutes after Balogun's substitution, Benrahma broke the deadlock to put Brentford ahead in the 19th minute.

After the restart of the game, the Algerian winger continued from where he left off scoring two goals within 10 minutes - 57th and 66th minutes to give the Bees maximum points.

With 14 goals and eight assists in 38 Championship games this season, Benrahma's fine form has reportedly made him a transfer target for a number of Premier League clubs including and .

He was in action for 72 minutes as the Bees grabbed their fifth straight win in the second division without conceding a goal.

In rewarding his outstanding goalscoring performance, Benrahma was undisputedly named Brentford's man of the match.

They remain third in the league standings with 72 points after 41 matches, reducing the gap between second-placed West Bromwich Albion to two points.

Wigan, meanwhile, dropped to 16th with 50 points after the disappointing loss that ended their nine-game unbeaten streak in the Championship.

Benrahma will be aiming to help Brentford stretch their winning run when they host Charlton Athletic at Griffin Park on Tuesday.