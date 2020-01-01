Balogun, Aribo out of Rangers vs Kilmarnock - Gerrard

The Nigeria internationals are yet to recover fully from the injuries that ruled them out of last Sunday's visit to Livingston

manager Steven Gerrard has confirmed Leon Balogun and Joe Aribo will miss their Premiership fixture against on Saturday.

The Super Eagles duo were dropped from the Gers’ trip to last Sunday due to injuries and they will miss their second game in a row this season.

Balogun sustained an injury around his quadriceps during Rangers’ 3-0 win over St. Johnstone while Aribo suffered a knock during a training session before the game in Livingston last week.

Ahead of Saturday's match against Kilmarnock, Gerrard disclosed that the internationals are still not ready, while long-term absentee Jermain Defoe is not expected back until after September’s international break.

"Leon Balogun and Joe Aribo won't make the weekend,” Gerrard told the club website. “They are the players who are ruled out.

“Allan McGregor is back fit and he's trained with us for the first time yesterday and come through with no issues.

“Jermain Defoe still won't be seen until after the international break.”

Gerrard added that Saturday’s encounter at Ibrox Stadium is too early for Balogun and Aribo, however, he expects them to be in contention for their next Premiership outing against Academical on August 29.

"I think [Leon and Joe] have both got a very good chance for next week, we've obviously not got a game in midweek, so I expect them to have a real strong chance for next week," he said. "This weekend has come too soon for both."

Following the end of his short-term deal at Athletic, Balogun joined Rangers on a free transfer and he has proven his defensive capabilities with solid performances in his first three appearances in the Scottish top-flight.

He was named in the Premiership Team of the Week following his fine debut outing against as the Gers kept a clean sheet and bagged an away win in their first game of the season.

Aribo, on the other hand, has also established himself as a key player in Gerrard’s team with his displays in the middle of the park.

The 24-year-old opened his goal account for the 2020-21 season by sealing Rangers' 3-0 victory against St. Johnstone.

They sit at the summit of the Premiership table level on 10 points with after four matches.